Broken rails causing delays, cancellations for LIRR commuters

(PIX11) — Commuters taking Long Island Rail Road Friday should bundle up especially well Friday morning as the frigid weather is causing service disruptions that could leave them waiting in the cold for the next train.

Broken rails near Westbury halted service on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches between Hicksville and Mineola. There are delays of 20 to 30 minutes system-wide as of 7:45 a.m.

As of 6:20 a.m., service was partially restored between the two stations. Trains are operating on one or two tracks, the agency said. Delays and cancellations are expected as crews continue to work on repairs to the still-out-of-service track.

Customers are advised to use alternate branches, such as Montauk and Babylon.

All westbound trains traveling on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Babylon lines are making all local stops to Jamaica.

Starting the morning with an #LIRR suspension on Port Jeff and Ronkonkoma lines between Hicksville and Mineola @PIX11News — Kaitlin Monte (@kaitlinmonte) February 13, 2015