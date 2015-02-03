[PHOTOS] Straphangers flee smoke-filled Lexington Ave and 59th Street station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (PIX11) - After a hellish day of delays and suspensions for straphangers Monday, yet another track fire -- this time at the Lexington & 59th Street station -- had commuters coughing and heading for the exits.

People could be seen emerging from the smoke as fire trucks arrived.

Around 11:00 a.m. the FDNY reported the fire being under control.

N train rider Kolbe Nelson said there were extensive delays coming into Manhattan from Astoria, and the train was held for at least five minutes at Lexington and 59th when people started smelling smoke.

"I was in the front car and saw flames through the motorman's windshield in the N train tunnel," Nelson said. "Some people were coughing, and the smoke was getting a bit thicker as we left.

Some passengers said they never heard any official announcement before smoke began filling the station.

Fire in the brooklyn bound n train tunnel at 59 and lex. Station filling up with smoke @Gothamist @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/mnQ59HZiGv — Kolbe Nelson (@KolbeNelson) February 3, 2015

Track fire south of the 59 Street/Lexington Avenue train station on the N,Q,R lines. Stay posted. — GridlockSam Schwartz (@GridlockSam) February 3, 2015