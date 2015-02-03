Trend to try: Green eye-makeup techniques

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(PIX11) -- Time to stop ignoring the green in your makeup palette!

Green eye makeup is the newest trend to try on any color, and Anna De Souza, a beauty and trend expert, shows us different techniques.

Moss Green ‘Whisper’ Cat Eye

Details: Opt for a slate green eyeliner. Liner should be pencil thin and the outer edge should point to the edge of your eyebrow and fade to a “whisper.” Keep lower lashes clean from mascara.

Hack: Apply mascara to top lashes, let dry. Your stiff lashes makes it easy for you to glide liner across in a perfectly straight line, even if you have shaky hands!

Products: Rouge Bunny Rouge Feline Gaze Eye Kohl in Selene, Flower Zoom-In Ultimate Mascara

Grown up Green Litter

Details: Prime lids with a shadow primer to eliminate creasing and lock liner in place. Look for a slightly shimmery forest green eyeliner to start, line all around eyes including lower water line. Highlight with a dot of bright green shimmer on the inner corner. Anchor liner with a dusting of 3D sparkle eyeshadow in a blue-green. Finish with mascara.

Hack: Topping creamy liner with a powder shadow bulletproofs it for the entire day!

Product: e.l.f. Eyelid Primer, Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeliner Mildew, Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeliner in Freak (inner corner), Urban Decay Shadow in Zodiac

Foiled Mirror Eyes

Details: High-watt metallic is huge right now – Dior’s Mirror Eyes decals are sold out everywhere! To nail this futuristic look, dab a lime green shade in the inner corner of the eye, blend to soften. Next, with a metal-finish emerald liner start begin lining past your tear duct, making the line thicker through to the outer edge of the eye.

Hack: If you have a hard time getting eyeliner on in a straight line, apply eyeliner to back of eyelash curler, curl lashes and presto!

Product: MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Matic in I-30, By Terry’s Khol Terrybly in Emerald Evasion, Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

Upside Down Cat Eye

Details: Your cat eye just got flipped upside down! Line under your waterline with a teal green liner, flick the wing up to give the eye some lift. (Too low and you’ll look sad, womp.) To balance this look you’ll need to up your brow game with a fiber brow gel that plumps up brows with “hairs” that look super natural and stay put all day.

Hack: For a perfect flick every time, fix smudges with a skin-colored eyeliner instead of wiping it off and starting over!

Products: MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Liner in I-34, Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow, L’Oreal True Match Crayon Correcteur