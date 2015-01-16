Weekend service halted for part of 7 train line until May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (PIX11) -- No 7 trains will run between Manhattan and Queens this weekend while crews continue their work on a series of capital improvement projects.

The service change starts at 2 a.m. Saturday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the MTA. It’ll happen again the weekend of Jan. 24-25, Jan. 30 - Feb.2, and Feb. 6-9.

Disruptions along the 7 line will continue into May due to the underground construction.

This weekend, no 7 trains will travel between Queensboro Plaza and Times Sq-42 St, and Flushing-bound trains will skip the 33, 40, 46, 52, and 69 St. stations.

Free shuttle buses along with E, F, N, Q, R and S trains will provide alternate service. No. 7 trains will be running between Main Street and Queensboro Plaza stations, the MTA said.

Shuttle buses will make all stops between Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av.

The MTA released the following travel suggestions to maneuver around the service change: