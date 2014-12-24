× Last-minute and completely awesome gifts for geeks

(PIX11)– If you are still struggling to find that perfect holiday gift for your special someone, time is ticking.

And if you think shopping for Mom or Cousin Ed is tough, trying gift hunting for a fan-boy. Those of us whose tastes lean toward the fantastical, tend to be very specific about what we like. Thankfully, the options are practically limitless in this golden age of Geekdom.

If you can’t tell the difference between Doctor Strange and Doctor Who, don’t worry. We’re here to help. Here are 7 great gifts for the geek in your life, nearly all of which are available in person in NYC-area stores or for speedy shipping to arrive just ahead of Santa on Christmas Eve:

1. Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks

“An elegant utensil for a more civilized age,”.

The only thing cooler than owning an actual lightsaber is to own actual lightsaber chopsticks! Available in green (Yoda), blue (Luke) or if you prefer the Dark Side of dining, red (Vader), these ingenious chopsticks will make you the envy of sushi bars from Naboo to The Wheel.

$14.99 www.amazon.com

2. 75 Years Of Marvel Comics: From The Golden Age To The Silver Screen

This book by noted publisher Taschen is the Cadillac of comic book history tomes.

The 720-page hardcover weighs more than 16 pounds and features a lavish look through Marvel’s illustrious history. Comic book aficionados and newbies alike will drool over the full-color reproduction of classic comic art from legends like Jack Kirby, John Romita, Gil Kane & Dave Cockrum, and the detailed notes that capture key moments in Marvel’s long, slow rise to pop culture multiplatform superpower. It’s either the perfect coffee-table book or the most colorful paperweight you’ll ever own.

$200; www.taschen.com

3. DC Comics Heroes & Villains Pens

Actual handwriting is a lost art in the digital age, but these gorgeous new DC Comics-inspired pens from Montegrappa may inspire some old-school correspondence. These are elegant, high-quality writing instruments designed to match each character’s color scheme. Part of the DC Comics Heroes & Villains collection, they will be offered as fountain, ballpoint and rollerball pens. The first wave of characters includes Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, Catwoman & The Riddler.

And really, would anything be cooler than signing papers at the bank or at a law office with a pen that features the Bat-symbol? Exactly.

$395-$475; www.kenroindustries.com

4. Teen Titans: A Celebration Of 50 Years

The Teen Titans have been the standard bearer for young capes since the 60s. The beloved teen superteam is about to arrive on TV – a live-action series is in development at TNT. If you want to get familiar before then, this hardcover collection features some of the best Titans stories in the team’s glorious history from their Silver Age debut in “The Brave & The Bold #54” to the mid 80s benchmark tale, “The Judas Contract,” which features Deathstroke, a character quite familiar to fans of the CW’s “Arrow.” FYI: Cyborg is also a member of the Titans, and he’s set to appear in 2016’s “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

$39.99; www.dccomics.com

5. Star Trek Borg Cube Whiskey Chillers

Ferengi wine may be the drink of choice at Quark’s Bar, but circumstances in Deep Space sometimes demand something stronger. And what better way to chill than using these six steel whiskey cubes? The Borg insignia is engraved on each of the cubes. Just keep them in the freezer. When you’re ready to drink, drop them in your glass and pour yourself a enjoy a cool glass of whiskey without it getting watered down. Resistance is futile; go ahead and order a set from ThinkGeek, they’re on sale right now.

Reg. $24.99; On Sale $19.99; www.thinkgeek.com

6. Doctor Who Tardis Dress

This is the perfect dress for the Whovian who wants to make a fashion statement at the office holiday party or New Year’s Eve celebration. The knit dress from fangirl merchandise leader Her Universe features the legendary TARDIS (for the uninitiated, that’s the Doctor’s time-bending travel vehicle of choice).

Wear this around Bushwick or Williamsburg and you’re bound to get a few admiring nods from hipsters who also recognize the diabolical Daleks on the dress.

$40; www.HerUniverse.com

7. Nintendo 64 Cartridge Soaps

Let these spectacularly geeky bars of soap wash away those stereotypes. They are are exact replicas of classic Nintendo 64 game cartridges. Such as “Goldeneye,” “Donkey Kong 64” and “Mario Kart 64.” Handmade from vegan-friendly materials, treat the gamer you know and love to a set of these citrus-scented bars of soap so they can drench themselves in a shower of nostalgic remembrance.

$15.69; www.firebox.com