LODI, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the northern New Jersey strip club that was used for filming of “The Sopranos” has been robbed of $30,000.

Lodi police say that two men with shotguns robbed Satin Dolls early Sunday morning. The men fled after the robbery.

The club stood in as Bada Bing on the HBO show.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s detective division at 973-473-7600.