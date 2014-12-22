× NY police donate toys, cash to save family’s stolen Christmas

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — After a burglar stole a suburban New York family’s Christmas presents from under the tree, police played Santa.

The Journal-News reports that White Plains police presented the Cuenca-Orzuna family Saturday with $1,500 worth of gift cards and several toys.

Officers raised the money, with contributions from their union and police officials, after the family’s apartment was ransacked last week.

Detective German Lopez says the thief or thieves took the gifts awaiting the family’s four children, plus presents for several cousins. Lopez says even the children’s piggy banks were gone.

It happened while dad Rogelio Orzuna was at his job as a cook, and mom Maria Cuenca was running errands.

Lopez says officers felt they “couldn’t let these kids go without a Christmas.”

Cuenca says the family is very thankful.