Obama offers help to NYPD after 2 officers killed

HONOLULU (AP) — President Barack Obama is offering full support and federal assistance to the New York Police Department in the wake of the killing of two officers.

The White House says Obama called New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton on Sunday from Hawaii, where the president is vacationing and offered condolences.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama also said Americans must reject violence and instead turn to prayer and sympathy for the victims’ relatives.

He says the administration will work with leaders across the country to echo that message.