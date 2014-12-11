Elderly man arrested after caught watching child porn in Lowe’s parking lot

YORK, South Carolina (PIX11) — An elderly man was arrested Tuesday after he was caught watching child porn in his car.

Leroy Moore Jr., 73, was sitting in a handicapped space at a Lowe’s parking lot when a passerby saw him looking at obscene footage from his laptop, WSCO-TV reported.

When police arrived, Moore admitted to watching child porn. Body cameras on the officers captured his confession.

“He told us what he was doing. When we asked him, he said he was watching little boys,” York police Lt. Rich Caddell told the station.

To make a case against the 73-year-old man, Caddell said he also had to view the pornographic images, which “will probably affect me for a while.”

Police are now investigating whether Moore is linked to previous complaints they received over the summer about a suspicious man in a vehicle like his.

Moore is currently being held in York County Detention Center on $10,000 bail. He faces 10 years in prison if convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor.