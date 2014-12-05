Protesters cause gridlock, headaches for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTERY PARK (PIX11)-- Protestors marched and rallied through Lower Manhattan Thursday night. Some groups in the thousands, some just dozens of people.

No matter what the size, each group caused major traffic problems for drivers as they walked through the streets. Traffic cops did they best they could directing traffic and police followed the protestors as they moved around.

They shut down part of the Brooklyn Bridge and blocked a tube of the Holland Tunnel and motorists were stuck waiting.

While the groups were diverse in size, they all had the same message as they walked through the streets. They want justice for Eric Garner.