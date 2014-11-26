Police in NJ’s three largest cities to get body cameras

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – In the wake of a Ferguson grand jury decision that sparked protests across the nation, the mayors of the three largest cities in New Jersey confirm they are moving forward with plans to outfit their police force with body cameras.

Newark, Jersey City and Paterson officials are now working on the price, but are moving forward, according to The Record.

The announcement came as waves of unrest and violence gripped the country following the announcement that officer Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the fatal shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown.

According to Paterson Mayor Joey Torres, the plan was already in motion in September, before the Ferguson decision was announced Monday night.

After the reaction to the verdict, many are wondering how the justice system can be improved, including the family of Michael Brown who are calling for police to use body cameras nationwide.