Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Intending to win the $50 first prize at the Racoon Lodge's costume ball, Ralph---unable to wangle a loan from Norton (who's going dressed as the Frenchman who “built the sewers of Paris”)---decides to create his own outfit. And what an outfit! After appropriating (among other things) a faucet, a pot, a radio tube and the icebox door, he presents himself as the Man from Space. Plot summary courtesy of TV Guide

WATCH MORE ‘HONEYMOONERS’ CLIPS HERE!