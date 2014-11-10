Laundry detergent pods are ‘real risk’ to children: study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN/PIX11) -- More than 17,200 children confused bright-colored laundry detergent pods for candy and were accidentally poisoned between 2012 and 2013, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics.

That’s about one child poisoned every hour.

Last year, a Florida mother of a 7-month old came back to her room to find that her baby had accidentally eaten one of the soapy pods.

He had been sleeping in their laundry basket with the pod when it happened. They rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late. He died, the case of an accidental poisoning, according to the Kissimmee, Florida, police department.

He is not the first child to mistake the potent packet for something else.

Poison control centers around the country have received thousands of calls related to the cleaning agents.

In the period of about a year, 17,230 children under the age of 6 have been accidentally poisoned by the packets, according to the new study. Of those cases, 4.4 percent of the children were hospitalized, and 7.5 percent experienced a "moderate or major medical outcome."

Children who eat the detergent can immediately go into respiratory distress and vomit violently. If their eye accidentally comes into contact with the pods, exposure can cause severe irritation or even a temporary loss of vision.

The colorful packets can easily be mistaken for candy. Doctors argue there must be more of an effort to prevent children from getting a hold of them.

Calling the pods a “real risk” to children, the study authors concluded that there should be a new national safety standard is needed to improve product packaging and labeling.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has seen a decline over the years in accidental poisonings due to kids eating household products overall, but the number of accidents related to these pods has increased significantly.

In 2012, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Consumer Product Safety Commission to make manufacturers put these pods in child proof packaging. He also wanted better labeling about the product's potential danger to children.

That same year, Procter and Gable changed their packaging on the laundry detergent pods they offer. Tide now has a double lock on their lids. Tide changed the pod design

CPSC did warn parents about the potential danger in 2013. They also asked manufacturers to create better packaging, but the agency did not mandate the change.

The American Cleaning Institute in 2013 also launched a safety campaign to better help parents understand the dangers and to be sure to keep them where children cannot reach them.