Driver killed after violent single-car crash on Belt Parkway

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11)-- A 27-year-old man was killed early Monday after he slammed into a guardrail, flew across three lanes of traffic and was ejected from his sedan before the car careened off the Belt Parkway in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the eastbound portion of the Belt Parkway, west of Exit 13.

Police said the deceased was driving a silver 2009 Infinity M-35X east on the Belt Parkway when he struck a jersey barrier "at a high rate of speed." He then hit the guardrail and the car traveled across three lanes of eastbound traffic before striking another rail.

The man was ejected from the car and came to a rest, mortally wounded, on the roadway, but his car continued on and ultimately landed on the ground below the elevated parkway, police said.

Both lanes of the Belt Parkway between Mill Basin drawbridge to Rockaway Parkway have reopened.

The identity of the driver has not been released.