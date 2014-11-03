Candidates targeting female voters in NY elections

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Candidates in New York are appealing to women this election season with proposals on domestic violence, equal pay and reproductive rights.

The reasons are simple: Women are now voting at higher rates than men. And while they have tended to support Democrats, they helped give Republicans a big victory in the 2010 midterm elections.

If he wins, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may owe his second term to women, who polls show greatly favor him over Republican Rob Astorino. This year Cuomo picked former Buffalo Congresswoman Kathy Hochul as his running mate and created a new Women’s Equality ballot line to attract female voters.

GOP candidates are pushing back, saying they’re the best option for addressing violence against women and would boost the economy for all New Yorkers.