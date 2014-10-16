Must-have holiday toys for your kids

NEW YORK (PIX11)– ‘Toy Insider Mom’ Laurie Schacht stops by with the most popular, hardest to find and most innovative toys of the season. You can find all these toys here.

Cool Tunes Sing-Along Boombox (Kid Design)

• Little princesses can sing their hearts out with this boombox inspired by the movie, Frozen.

• Kids sing with the real microphone, kids can rock out to built-in music including the hit song “Let it Go!”

• Kids can also connect an audio device to perform a favorite playlist of their own.

• Ages: 3+

• MSRP: $29.99

Paw Patrol Lookout HQ (Spin Master)

• Kids can bring the Paw Patrol TV series to life in their very own homes.

• When trouble strikes Adventure Bay, these heroic pups are there to save the day …while learning lessons about friendship, safety, and teamwork!

• Featured in every episode, the Lookout HQ features a working elevator, slide, lights, and sounds.

• The set comes with Chase and a vehicle.

• Ages: 3+

• MSRP: $39.99

Doc McStuffins Get Better Talking Mobile (Just Play)

• Kids can help toys in need just like Doc!

• The Talking Mobile features motion-activated sirens that light up and play the “Doc Mobile” song.

• Kids can then call in their diagnosis using the working CB and secure their patients for rolling rescue using the gurney and patient seat!

• The Talking Mobile is equipped with lights and sounds EKG, a bandage sticker dispenser, a thermometer

• Ages: 3+

• MSRP: $49.99

12″ Mega Mutant Leonardo (Playmates)

• The 12″ Mega Mutant Leonardo allows little ones to interact with the leader of the Turtles.

• Kids can practice ninja training with Leonardo as they control his ninja moves, chops and kicks.

• The figure features over 100 phrases and karate sound effects.

• Ages: 3+

• MSRP: $39.99

K’NEX Hyperspeed Hangtime Roller Coaster Building Set (K’NEX)

• Blast off faster than the speed of light with the Hyperspeed Hangtime Roller Coaster Building Set.

• Use over 600 K’NEX pieces to build a Roller Coaster over 2.5-feet high.

• The exclusive inverted blaster motor launches your hanging coaster car on an out-of-this-world adventure through 18 feet of track.

• For more fun, download instructions for a 2nd coaster.

• Ages: 9+

• MSRP: $69.99

It’s My Biz (Fashion Angels)

• Girls can become a real She-E-O with these products intended to build girls’ confidence and inspire them to consider careers in business and entrepreneurship.

• Each It’s My Biz kit includes all of the essentials a girl needs to start her own business, including materials to create her products and a business management guide.

• Girls can start a fashion boutique, T-shirt shop, cupcake bakery, nail salon, or their own creation!

• Ages: 9+

• MSRP: $14.99-$24.99

Tony Hawk Circuit Boards (by HEXBUG)

• Kids of all ages can unleash their inner pro-skater with Tony Hawk Circuit Boards!

• Build the ultimate skate park by collecting and connecting all of the Circuit Boards ramp sets! Up to 24 Birdhouse authentic decks to collect.

• Grind the rails, pull off the rock to fakie, or master your own series of gnarly tricks choosing between two ways to play – A) traditional finger board style or B) slap on the power axle and take-off with the remote control, turning on the turbo boost for accelerated ramp action!

• To power on, push and roll the board forward and begin to play. To power off, simply push and roll the board in reverse.

• The most hi-tech motorized skateboard yet – down to the rubber of the wheels, the width of the board, the texture of the grip tape and the look and feel of the ramp sets!

• Ages: 8+

• MSRP: $4.99 – $49.99

Air Storm Firetek Bow (Zing Toys)

• This new bow lights up the sky and sends arrows screaming through the air up to 145 feet.

• Hook the whistle-screaming arrow into the safe and secure fast-load hoops, then pull back and watch the bow’s LED-activated power grip light up and the arrow go soaring.

• Includes three Zonic Blaze whistling arrows.

• Ages: 8+

• MSRP: $29.97

Sky Viper Drone (Skyrocket Toys)

• The Sky Viper Drone is a hi-tech, hobby grade, four-blade R/C copter that measures 16 inches diagonally from blade-to-blade.

• Kids can take birds-eye photos and videos at 100 feet in the air.

• Features advanced stabilization, new tricks and stunts, tighter controls and a built-in camera that records for up to 30 minutes and 30 frames per second with 180 degree adjustable viewing

• Equipped with a lightweight yet sturdy carbon fiber frame, computer-controlled 6-axis gyro and accelerometer stabilization, one-touch stunt capabilities, a 2.4 GHz remote with the rechargeable lithium polymer battery

• Ages: 12+

• MSRP: $89.99