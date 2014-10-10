[PHOTO] This may be the most disgusting thing ever spotted on a subway train

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Thankfully it’s nearly winter and time to wear gloves because a straphanger took a photo of what may be the grossest subway find ever — an apparently semen-filled condom tied snugly to the same pole millions of commuters grip daily. Windsor Terrace resident Ryan Quinn spotted the filthy latex surprise on a Manhattan-bound F train on his way to work around 8 a.m. Friday.
After getting on at the Fort Hamilton Parkway stop, Quinn says he saw a man sleeping on the bench, taking up the only available seats. He decided to stand and grabbed the pole above him, but a couple of stops later the train filled and he had to make room, sliding his hand down the pole.
“I was about to put my hand down when I saw this thing hanging — I did a double-take and thought, ‘That’s a f****** condom,” Quinn said. “Nobody else even noticed. There was a man sitting below and he seemed oblivious.”
He wisely declined to sit below the suspended contraceptive, and warned the first straphanger who eyed the seat.
“She looked up, saw the condom swinging loosely as the train swayed and looked completely horrified, she said ‘Oh my God. Oh gross.'”
Quinn said multiple people came close to “wiping their heads on it accidentally as they tried to sit” before he or the other riders had a chance to warn them.
“Nobody was really paying attention enough to notice,” Quinn said, “Eventually there was a small team of us pointing it out.”
The subway is a known house of horrors for hypochondriacs, but this could be the most sickening, documented encounter in recent memory.
“It’s definitely the most disgusting thing I’ve seen first-hand,” Quinn says, “unless smells count.”
An MTA spokesman could not confirm the incident, only saying that he finds the photo repulsive. All trains are thoroughly cleaned at the end of a run and at the end of the day, according to the MTA.
16 comments
Kim
I hope they do a DNA test, find the asshole and lock him up
Cyber Jesus
Cyber Jesus does NOT approve this public jazzing.
Mike Hunt
I WAS WONDERING WHERE I LEFT THAT !!!
mike
Wow, society is simply screwed up these days. Disturbing to look at, hope someone pays the price for this sick offense.
Victor Maldonado
contact the police thats a sex crime and they can get dna off the outside and inside of the condom. if they already have dan from the perps then crome solved and to jail they go.
Dwayne
Probably not jizz. Probably just some dumb high schooler putting lotion or some other white substance in a condom for shits and giggles4
Dude
After seeing homeless vagrants urinate and defecate I want to wear a hazmat suit before getting on the subway
Lisa
At least they used protection
SuckkerNYC
Nice sized load…I would have tasted it
Thewalrus
You. Need. Mental. Help.
Dave
You one sick bastard SUCKKERNYC
verajay59
well if this is the F train, im not surprised, because i have seen alot of crazy stuff on the culver line. one day on my way to work, i got off at coney island stillwell, and there was someones false teeth on the bench.
Herb Steel
I am a bus driver and I find these disgusting things on the floor in the rear of my bus . I don’t know what kind of people would do this on a dirty bus but it is disgusting. I won’t even go near it for fear of a disease.
Peter
This may be the worst thing I have ever seen on the subway. It kind of reminds me of this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FrScW0UPG0
NetDude© (@NetDude_)
sombody have fun there LOL
dave Georgisi
This is an outrage! Where is Schmuck Schumer?
Comments are closed.