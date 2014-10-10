13-year-old girl training to be the first person on Mars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Alyssa Carson is not your average 13-year-old.

She hopes to be the first person to land on Mars in the 2030s, and she might actually have a shot.

At age 3, the Baton Rouge native said she knew she wanted to become an astronaut, and after receiving the “Right Stuff Award” at her first space camp she was hooked.

Earlier this year, Alyssa was invited by NASA to be on a MER 10 panel in Washington DC to discuss future missions to Mars, she also met with the Mars One team in the Netherlands.

On her website, Alyssa lists a slew of other accomplishments this year and throughout her life including, giving a TEDx talk in Kalamata, Greece, speaking with kids at Space Camp Turkey, and graduating from National Flight Academy in Pensacola and VA Space Flight Academy at the NASA facility in Wallops Island, VA.

Here’s how Alyssa explained her dream on her website:

“I hope to be the first or one of the first on Mars. I would love to go to Mars because it is a planet that no one has been before. It’s about the same size as the Earth and there are ice caps at the top and bottom of Mars. That means there is water on Mars. This could possibly be our next Earth.

“Just think about all the things that are in Space. For example: planets we have never explored, galaxies that we have never heard of, stars that are just babies, black holes that are as wide as the Sun to Pluto multiple times and has the mass of a billion suns, parts of the universe that we have never seen. Just think of all that stuff just floating around. It’s more than you can imagine.

“I AM THE MARS GENERATION”

Alyssa is currently studying science and learning multiple different languages (Spanish, French and Chinese).

She plans to study at Cambridge, complete a master’s at the International Space University in France, and then obtain a doctorate in astrophysics or astrobiology.