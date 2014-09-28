‘SNL’ latest show to lampoon NFL in light of recent controversies

(PIX11) – “Saturday Night Live” premiered last night, and the show wasted no time putting the NFL in its satiric sights.

“Obviously the NFL is under tremendous scrutiny right now, with a series of embarrassing scandals over the past few weeks,” cast member Beck Bennett said, dressed up as CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz.

Bennett was referring to controversies surrounding the Washington Redskins, regarding the team’s name; the Baltimore Ravens’ running back Ray Rice, who came under fire after surveillance video showed him hitting his then-fiancee in an elevator; and the Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson, who has become embroiled in child-abuse charges.

“Accountability, that’s what the NFL is all about, and I think you’ll see that reflected in today’s player introductions,” Bennett added.

What followed was a parody of the NFL’s normal pre-game routine (video above): Host Chris Pratt and “SNL” players Bobby Moynihan, Kyle Mooney and Kenan Thompson, among others, addressed the camera as fictitious Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers players, and admitted to committing a slew of crimes.

The faux announcers then conceded the faux players hadn’t really been punished for the crimes, which ranged in gravity from tax fraud to drug use to involuntary prostitution.

The spoof comes after a surge of criticism washed over the league and its commissioner Roger Goodell for being lenient with their handling of the issues.

“SNL” is not the first show this week to take on the NFL. “South Park” also premiered its new season last Wednesday with an episode that devoted much of its time to lampooning the league and its major players.