‘I loved her, she was great’ — Jerry Seinfeld and others remember Joan Rivers

Posted 6:55 AM, September 5, 2014, by , Updated at 06:57AM, September 5, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (PIX11)-- Comedians and fashion lovers alike find a respect for Joan Rivers in her success in those fields.