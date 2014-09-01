NYC’s huge West Indian Day Parade set to step off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) - Caribbean culture is set to get its annual spotlight in New York City, where theWest Indian Day Parade is one of the year's biggest outdoor events - and political see-and-be-seen spots.

The annual parade is set for Monday in Brooklyn. It echoes traditional pre-Lenten Carnival festivities and features dancers wearing elaborate, often feathered costumes.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is this year's grand marshal, but expect plenty of other political faces in the lineup. The parade is a prime place for officeholders and candidates to greet the public the week before Primary Day.

For all the festivity, the parade weekend also has been scarred in recent years by violence nearby.

Police have said they're taking steps to keep the event safe, such as keeping tabs on any gang activity.