‘The suit is a metaphor’: Rep. Peter King defends comments about Obama’s tan suit

NEW YORK (PIX11) - New York Rep. Peter King is standing by strong statements he made criticizing President Obama's decision to wear a tan suit -- which inadvertently launched a volcanic debate on Twitter.
King called the suit "a metaphor" for the president's "lack of seriousness" during a White House briefing Thursday, during which he opened with a statement about the economy instead of recent terror-related events.
"I don't care what color he wore if he was addressing the issues seriously, but to me it was a metaphor for the entire lack of decision-making, the lack of seriousness and the lack of addressing how vital and mortal this is to the United States."
King originally made his original comments blasting the president in an interview with NewsMaxTV.
"There's no way I don't think any of us can excuse what the president did yesterday," King said. "You have the whole world watching, you have a week, two weeks of anticipation of what the United States is going to do and then for him to walk out -- I'm not trying to be trivial here -- in a light suit, a light tan suit."
King criticized Obama for starting with "second quarter numbers on the economy and this is a week after Jim Foley was beheaded, and he's trying to act like real Americans care about the economy and not about ISIS, not about terrorism, and then he goes on to say that he has no strategy."
He continued by saying that Obama appeared uncomfortable with foreign policy, and claimed the president would rather talk about "some social engineering or health care or whatever."
"It was just a terrible performance by a commander-in-chief."
But while the Internet was busy posting photos of Ronald Reagan in tan suits, criticizing the loose fit or wondering what alternate universe this "controversy" was taking place in, King suggested an underlying message.
"Forget that our allies are watching, forget that the American people are watching, ISIS is watching," he said. "If you were the head of ISIS . . . would you come away from yesterday afraid of the United States? Would you be afraid that the United States is going to use all its power to crush ISIS? Or would you think, there's a person who's going to go out and do a few fundraisers over the Labor Day weekend?"
White House press secretary Josh Earnest joked about"tan suit-gate" while opening Friday's press briefing, saying that President Obama "stands squarely behind the decision he made yesterday to wear his summer suit."
And if, indeed, Peter King is as serious as he sounds when it comes to tan suits, how does he explain this:
7 comments
Ron Furman
Any excuse to twist any and everything into a stupid political crisis. Nitpicking instead of doing the real work that the American people both want and need to see done. Congress complains about what he doesn’t do and then bitches about what he does. Nothing is acceptable including mutually agreed upon legislation. Politicians on both sides of the isle are about to discover that the majority of Americans are not as stupid as DC thinks they are. It took a Barack Obama to wake people up and to stop accepting politics as usual. It took the minority, soon to be majority, population of this country to realize they count and can make a difference. Finally, “I’m mad and I’m not going to take it anymore.” OMG! A tan suit? Would you have appreciated it more if his complexion was lighter? Maybe white? I wonder. The country would be doomed for sure if he had worn jeans. At least he doesn’t take five week vacations, play Golf as frequently as Ike, or travel like Bush.
Ms. Coleman
You said it all!
Mia
Couldn’t have said it better. This only makes the nit-pickers look bad, so why even bother? If he was half-joking and meant it as a clever comparison, I could ‘get it’…but to me this almost sounds like those conspiracy theory sites I came across: Just a tad bit schizophrenic.
Deborah Brown
I LOVE YOU Ron Furman !!! ALSO people please look at the pics of Bush, Clinton, Ronald Reagan & Carter in tan suits.. lol heck I saw Reagan in 2 pics with 2 different TAN SUITS on SMDH..NOW we need to know what color his underwear is before his next conference !
dh
Here we go again! ! Does his suit have anything to do with running this country?
OMG. Get REAL you people.
tm
I think people have worn themselves out on the greed fest that is planet earth.
Tamiekainc
Really his suit…that is so stupid
Comments are closed.