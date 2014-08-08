Disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner wants to open NYC restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) — Former congressman Anthony Weiner wants to open a restaurant in New York City.

The place would be in the Rockaways, a coastal Queens neighborhood that is still recovering from Superstorm Sandy in 2012. It would be named The Rockaway Restoration Kitchen and offer locally sourced food.

Weiner is listed on the restaurant's Idealist.org job listing page, and The Rockaway Times reports he's scouted locations.

Weiner resigned his seat in Congress in 2011 after admitting he sent explicit photos to women who were not his wife.

He ran for mayor last year and led the field before more sexting allegations sank his bid.

He has been working as a pundit and consultant.

The Rockaways were part of his former congressional district.