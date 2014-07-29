Clown gets into car accident, gets help from 10 other clowns

WESTWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Clowns to the rescue!

A woman who had just finished performing at a clown show in New Jersey has some fellow clowns to thank after she crashed her car into a utility pole.

About 10 clowns had finished putting on a show at Berkeley Avenue Elementary School in Westwood on Monday and departed in their respective cars. But the clowns’ cars came to a halt when they saw another clown in need.

Jack “Poppi T Clown” Erbstein tells The Record that the woman was reaching for a GPS device that fell off the windshield when she veered off the road.

Police Chief Frank Regino says the 68-year-old sustained minor injuries.

The clowns are members of Call Us Clowns, a not-for-profit organization that performs clown shows at schools and hospitals.