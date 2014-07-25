California man shoots, kills burglar who said she was pregnant

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say they’re deciding whether to arrest an 80-year-old man who shot a fleeing unarmed burglar despite her telling him she was pregnant.

Long Beach police also said Thursday that the woman’s accomplice has been arrested on suspicion of murder for taking part in a crime that led to her death.

Police Chief Jim McDonnell says 80-year-old Tom Greer is cooperating with the investigation, but he wouldn’t say whether charges will be recommended to prosecutors.

The chief says 28-year-old Andrea Miller didn’t appear pregnant, but an autopsy would provide the answer.

But McDonnell says the murder charge against 26-year-old Gus Adams is possible because he’s accused of being involved in a felony that led to a death.

Greer told KNBC-TV he walked in on the burglars Tuesday night and tried to shoot both of them as they fled, but Adams got away and he was only able to hit Miller.

Police say both suspects were unarmed.