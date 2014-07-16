× Marvel Comics makes Thor a thunder goddess

NEW YORK (AP) — Thor is now a Goddess of Thunder.

Marvel Comics announced Tuesday that the hammer-wielding Norse superhero will be a woman in upcoming comic book issues. Marvel was thin on details explaining the switch, but said in a news release that “no longer is the classic male hero able to hold the mighty hammer.”

The new Thor was debuted on “The View” where artwork was revealed showcasing a buxom blonde clad in a caped costume and brandishing the trademark hammer.

“This is not She-Thor. This is not Lady Thor. This is not Thorita. … This is the Thor,” series writer Jason Aaron said in a statement.

The Marvel universe has historically been male-dominated, but that may be changing. Marvel Studios is developing a stand-alone film for Black Widow, the character played by Scarlett Johansson.