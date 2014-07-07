Long Island teen wins Wimbledon boy’s championship

LONDON (AP) — Qualifier Noah Rubin beat sixth-seeded Stefan Kozlov 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the Wimbledon junior boys’ title in an all-American final.

Unseeded Jelena Ostepanko of Latvia won the junior girls’ title with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over eighth-seeded Kristina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

In boys’ doubles, No. 3-seeded Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann of Brazil beat top-seeded Kozlov and Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 in the championship match.

Tami Grende of Indonesia and Yu Yequi of China won the girls’ doubles title with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Dalma Galfi of Hungary.