Long Island teen wins Wimbledon boy’s championship

LONDON (AP) — Qualifier Noah Rubin beat sixth-seeded Stefan Kozlov 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the Wimbledon junior boys’ title in an all-American final.

Unseeded Jelena Ostepanko of Latvia won the junior girls’ title with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over eighth-seeded Kristina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

Noah Rubin of the United States celebrates with the winners trophy after winning the Boys' Singles Final match against Stefan Kozlov of the United States on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

In boys’ doubles, No. 3-seeded Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann of Brazil beat top-seeded Kozlov and Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 in the championship match.

Tami Grende of Indonesia and Yu Yequi of China won the girls’ doubles title with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Dalma Galfi of Hungary.

