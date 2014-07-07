Long Island teen wins Wimbledon boy’s championship

LONDON (AP) — Qualifier Noah Rubin beat sixth-seeded Stefan Kozlov 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the Wimbledon junior boys’ title in an all-American final.
Unseeded Jelena Ostepanko of Latvia won the junior girls’ title with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over eighth-seeded Kristina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.
In boys’ doubles, No. 3-seeded Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann of Brazil beat top-seeded Kozlov and Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 in the championship match.
Tami Grende of Indonesia and Yu Yequi of China won the girls’ doubles title with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Dalma Galfi of Hungary.
4 comments
pawluskiewicz.com.pl
Often we hear experts on tv that report a specific stock is likely to soar and now is the time to acquire.
An eye catching attractive website is essential within the technologically
advanced and highly competitive market of current
age, for the prosperity of business. ” Employees at Nike are encouraged being curious and ready to accept new ideas, whatever their source.
transgraniczna.pl
Using ingenious technology and innovation the Romans made an Empire that withstood the test of energy.
Each auction could possibly be conducted with a
different list of terms including bid increments, amount of auction rounds and expense reimbursement for your stalking horse.
The business degree raises one’s social standing:
in other words, it opens for you personally doors that might have otherwise remained closed to you personally.
alakhtal
Reblogged this on Liberalism is Trust Fucked with Prudence. Conservatism is Distrust Tainted with Fear and commented:
get the fuck outta here.
he’s a jew damn it! he prone to win or else wimbledon file bankruptcy and sold to dubai
alakhtal
get the fuck outta here.
he’s a jew damn it! he prone to win or else wimbledon file bankruptcy and sold to dubai
Comments are closed.