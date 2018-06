Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Five students at the High School of Sports Management in Brooklyn are working this summer with the best the sports world has to offer.

In the video above, hear from the promising young men what they hope to learn from their summer experience.

