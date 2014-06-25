Graduating NJ high school seniors await charges in messy prank

New Jersey (PIX11)–Tuesday night was graduation for seniors at Teaneck High School, where more than 60 students are still waiting to face charges for an elaborate, messy school prank.

Teaneck High School’s class of 2014 received their diplomas, but 63 students charged in a May 1 prank inside their school are waiting to go before a judge.

“I’m a retired police officer myself and I think they gonna be alright,” Wydell Spearman, a parent, said. “It is their first offense nothing serious gonna happen they gonna move on and that will be the end of the story.”

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says charges against the students have been downgraded so they won’t be indicted but parents say it should have never gone that far in the first place.

“It was definitely overblown by the media because it wasn’t half as bad as they made it seem the janitors cleaned it up school started on time it was a regular day,” said Charity Lee, the mother of a student at the school.

Officials said the students used keys to get inside the school, overturned desks, smeared Vaseline on door knobs and sprayed silly string. There are no allegations students smoked pot in the school and that at least one person peed on the floor.

Parents said that latter part of the story was exaggerated.

“There was no broken furniture. They moved it,” Lee added. “There was no urine.”

Brittany Williams, a former student of Teaneck High school, also said part of the story had fictitious elements.

“No one urinated, no one did any of the things that were all over the Internet and YouTube,” Williams said. “The drugs. None of that happened.”

Most of the students will likely avoid criminal convictions. Thirty-nine students were charged as juveniles and the kids charged as adults are eligible for pretrial diversionary programs.

“We all do dumb things when we are young and no one got hurt,” parent Ericka Williams said. “It was a lesson for them to learn but it shouldn’t ruin their future.

“We all need second chances.”