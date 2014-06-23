Group home staff thanks PIX11 after woman with Down syndrome is found safe

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The head of Mercy Home was all smiles and hugs, thanking us for our PIX11 reports on the two-day search for Danielle Selig, a 44-year-old woman with Down syndrome and profound intellectual disability.

“I definitely want to thank PIX11 for being the first one to put her picture on TV,” Sister Kay Crumlish, Mercy Home Executive Director.

Danielle does not speak and has trouble seeing.

On Saturday, she became separated from two staff members taking her and another group home resident to a doctors appointment on Livingston Street and Gallatin place. Just under 44 hours later, Danielle was found in the basement of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Church, right on the corner where she went missing. Apparently, a back door had been propped open and she slipped in.

“At 9 a.m., a maintenance worker found her in the basement of the church,” PIX11 contributor Wally Zeins said. “She is being checked out at Woodhull Hospital to see if a crime was committed.”

Danielle is currently still undergoing tests at Woodhull Hospital surrounded by the staff of the group home she’s lived in for 25 years in Greenpoint.

“We are all so pleased that Danielle is back,” Elinor LaTouche, Mercy Home program director said. “She was reaching for us, touching our faces. We all teared up.”

Currently the justice center at Mercy Home and the state are investigating how two staff members allowed Danielle to disappear, but for now everyone is just grateful she’s safe.

“I thank PIX11,” LaTouche said to PIX11 reporter Magee Hickey. “You let the city know how Danielle was important to us . Thank you, Magee,thank you.”