WATCH: Pig dives from slaughterhouse truck, runs to freedom

Posted 10:28 AM, June 13, 2014, by , Updated at 03:26PM, June 20, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(PIX11) – This little piggy did not go to market.

A motorist’s video of a pig jumping — possibly off the backs of his doomed compatriots — is racking up views on YouTube Friday.

There’s no description below the video, but according to the Daily Mail, the truck was en route to a South American slaughterhouse.

