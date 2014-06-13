WATCH: Pig dives from slaughterhouse truck, runs to freedom

(PIX11) – This little piggy did not go to market.
A motorist’s video of a pig jumping — possibly off the backs of his doomed compatriots — is racking up views on YouTube Friday.
There’s no description below the video, but according to the Daily Mail, the truck was en route to a South American slaughterhouse.
elbeanie
Reblogged this on nakedtourist and commented:
Fly free Pig!
Lauren Keating
Reblogged this on nylifesupply and commented:
Freedom!!
Ari Zev Schreiber
when pigs fly
Antonio
this little piggy went to market
