Diabetes symptoms: When to see your doctor

(PIX11) –– Instances of diabetes are on the rise in the U.S., with more than 29 million Americans now living with the disease, according to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What’s more, a quarter of those living with diabetes don’t even know they have it.

Symptoms of diabetes include:

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme hunger

Sudden vision changes

Tingling or numbness in hands or feet

Feeling very tired much of the time

Very dry skin

Sores that are slow to heal

More infections than usual

Anyone who experiences these symptoms is urged to visit their doctor and get tested for diabetes.