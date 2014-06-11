Diabetes symptoms: When to see your doctor

(PIX11) –– Instances of diabetes are on the rise in the U.S., with more than 29 million Americans now living with the disease, according to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What’s more, a quarter of those living with diabetes don’t even know they have it.

  • Symptoms of diabetes include:
  • Frequent urination
  • Excessive thirst
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • Extreme hunger
  • Sudden vision changes
  • Tingling or numbness in hands or feet
  • Feeling very tired much of the time
  • Very dry skin
  • Sores that are slow to heal
  • More infections than usual

Anyone who experiences these symptoms is urged to visit their doctor and get tested for diabetes.

