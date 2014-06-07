Elementary school aide suspended after feeding students pet treats instead of cookies

BOYERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district says an aide has been suspended after she tricked students into eating pet snacks by telling them they were cookies.
About 75 fourth-graders at New Hanover-Upper Frederick Elementary School received the pet treats during recess Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Student Gabriel Moore tells WFMZ-TV the aide first joked they were dog treats, then told students they were actually cookies. Gabriel ate three.
Boyertown Area School District officials notified parents Friday. They didn’t disclose the type of pet treat but said the ingredients would only be harmful to people with certain food allergies.
Still, Gabriel’s father, David Moore, says the part-time aide should be “penalized pretty bad.”
The aide has been suspended pending an internal investigation.
8 comments
bluclarinet
What was she thinking?
Kickbuttt
Today’s kids are really dumb!
Toobie
@Kickbuttt…. In this situation the kids were at school. They are taught that they can trust teachers etc…. I don’t think the kids were dumb. I just feel that the school aide was a fool.
Michael Friedman
I think the aide should be charged with attempted murder.
This is no laughing matter at all.
Richard
Attempted murder? Are you nutz? The punishment must fit the crime. She didn’t try to kill them.
Michael Friedman
How do you know that?, Also, do you know exactly what ingredients were in those dog treats? Do you know exactly what allergies the child has? If there is an ingredient in those dog treats that the child is allergic to, it can potentially kill the child.
Amy
I think the saddest part is Gabriel ate three of them. Didn’t he realize something was off after cookie one?
Michael Friedman
In order to properly comment to your statement you must be able to determine exactly how did these cookies taste and how hard were these cookies in the first place. Remember you are talking about fourth grade students, who were most probably taught to obey their teachers and their elders. Was the student old enough to properly determine right from wrong. Personally, given the
students’ age, I do not think so.
