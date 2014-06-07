Elementary school aide suspended after feeding students pet treats instead of cookies

BOYERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district says an aide has been suspended after she tricked students into eating pet snacks by telling them they were cookies.

About 75 fourth-graders at New Hanover-Upper Frederick Elementary School received the pet treats during recess Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Student Gabriel Moore tells WFMZ-TV the aide first joked they were dog treats, then told students they were actually cookies. Gabriel ate three.

Boyertown Area School District officials notified parents Friday. They didn’t disclose the type of pet treat but said the ingredients would only be harmful to people with certain food allergies.

Still, Gabriel’s father, David Moore, says the part-time aide should be “penalized pretty bad.”

The aide has been suspended pending an internal investigation.