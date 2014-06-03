5-year-old boy found tied to motorcycle in New Jersey

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey ticketed a man after they saw a 5-year-old tied to his motorcycle.

A police officer in Eatontown noticed twine tied around the boy’s feet and waist to secure him to the motorcycle. The officer also thought the helmet was too big for the boy’s head.

A woman in a pickup truck parked next to the motorcycle told police she was the boy’s mother, according to the Asbury Park Press.

She told police she had given her son permission to ride to Staten Island with Frank Albanese, of New York.

Police detained Albanese, 53, for outstanding warrants and ticketed him for driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and failure to wear state-approved helmets.

The child was turned over to his mother.