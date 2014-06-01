‘The Brady Bunch’ star Ann B. Davis dead at 88

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actress Ann B. Davis, best known for her role as Alice on “The Brady Bunch” has died at a San Antonio Hospital at age 88.

The county’s medical examiner said the actress died Sunday morning.

A close friend of Davis’ Bishop William Frey said the actress hit her head Saturday morning in the bathroom.

Davis suffered a subdural hematoma and never regained consciousness.

BELOW: Celebrity deaths in 2014

Davis was in good health before she died.

An autopsy is planned Monday.

“The Brady Bunch” debuted in 1969 and aired for five years.

The show aired on PIX11 from 1990 to 1998.