‘The Brady Bunch’ star Ann B. Davis dead at 88

Posted 6:35 PM, June 1, 2014, by and , Updated at 09:30PM, June 1, 2014
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actress Ann B. Davis, best known for her role as Alice on “The Brady Bunch” has died at a San Antonio Hospital at age 88.

The county’s medical examiner said the actress died Sunday morning.

A close friend of Davis’ Bishop William Frey said the actress hit her head Saturday morning in the bathroom.

Davis suffered a subdural hematoma and never regained consciousness.

Davis was in good health before she died.

An autopsy is planned Monday.

“The Brady Bunch” debuted in 1969 and aired for five years.

The show aired on PIX11 from 1990 to 1998.

Actress Ann B. Davis at the 5th Annual TV Land Awards on April 14, 2007. (Getty Images)