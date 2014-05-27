Live Game Blog- Pittsburgh Pirates v Mets- 5-27-14- Postgame comments- Archive

Good evening Mets fans. There’s some rain in the forecast, but we’re hoping it holds off until the game concludes!
Lineups:
Pirates
Josh Harrison- 3B
Jose Tabata- RF
Andrew McCutchen- CF
Gaby Sanchez- 1B
Russell Martin- C
Starling Marte- LF
Neil Walker- 2B
Clint Barmes-SS
Edinson Volquez- P
Mets
Juan Lagares- CF
Daniel Murphy- 2B
David Wright- 3B
Curtis Granderson- LF
Bobby Abreu- RF
Lucas Duda- 1B
Anthony Recker- C
Ruben Tejada- SS
Jonathon Niese- P
The Mets are 3rd in the NL with 165 walks. Granderson leads the team with 24 walks, including four straight games with at least one walk.
New York has seven players with double-digit walks this season,ties with fourth most in the NL.
The Mets are 5-3 vs NL Central teams this season.
Jonathon Niese has four outings this season where he’s pitched 6.0 or more innings and allowed one run or less.
Niese is 12th in the NL with a 2.70 ERA.
Jon Niese’s first pitch, a strike, was thrown at 7:11
Harrison flies out to center.
Jose Tabata is doing a great job of fouling off Niese.
And then Tabata grounds out to short.
McCutchen takes Niese deep…but only for warning track power as he flies out to Lagares.
Oh hey, Mr Awesome Catch will lead off the bottom of the 1st.
Mr Awesome Catch grounds out to third…
McCutchen and Marte run into each other trying to catch Murphy’s fly ball, Murphy safe at 2nd. Error on McCutchen.
Wright grounds out to 2nd. Murphy jogs into 3rd.
It’s warm and humid here in Flushing tonight, so Granderson’s walk-up music “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince is just about perfect.
Volquez strikes out Granderson to end the inning.
Sanchez walks to lead off the 2nd.
Martin flies out to left and the Granderson throws out Sanchez at first. Two outs…just. like. that.
Marte grounds out to Niese for the 3rd out.
Abreu walks
Duda grounds to 2nd. Abreu out at 2nd. Duda safe on a fielder’s choice.
Volquez gets Recker looking. Recker isn’t too happy with the call
Tejada walks
And Niese strikes out looking to end the inning.
Niese strikes out Walker
Barmes grounds out to 3rd. Impressive tag by Duda
And Niese returns the favor and strikes out Volquez.
If you missed it…you have to see 50 Cent’s attempt at his first pitch before the game: https://twitter.com/MLB/status/471434522697805824
McCutchen positively just robbed Lagares of an extra base hit with an amazing diving catch.
Murphy grounds one up the 3rd base line and he jogs into 2nd with a stand up double
Wright flies out to center. Murphy tests McCutchen’s arm. Safe at 3rd.
Murphy likes to dance up and down the 3rd base line.
Granderson walks
Abreu lines one between 1st and 2nd for an RBI single. Murphy scores. Granderson to 2nd. 1-0 Mets
Duda grounds out to 1st to end the inning
Harrison grounds out to short.
Tabata safe at 1st as Tejada can’t control the play.
McCutchen grounds to short. Tabata out at 2nd, McCutchen just beats the throw. Safe at 1st
Sanchez’s hit gets past a diving Duda. McCutchen to 3rd
Martin pops out to Duda to end the Pirates threat in the top of the 4th. 1-0 Mets.
Recker flies out to right.
Marte misplays Tejada’s fly ball and Tejada is in with a double.
Niese strikes out swinging
Wild pitch for Volquez. Tejada to 3rd
Lagares’ line drive is over Marte’s head and hits the wall. Lagares has himself an RBI double! 2-0 Mets
Murphy walks.
Volquez with another wild pitch…Lagares in at 3rd
Wright grounds out to short to end the 4th. 2-0 Mets.
Marte flies out to right
Tejada just robbed Neil Walker of an extra base hit
Barmes hit just gets past a diving Tejada.
Volquez grounds out to Niese for the 3rd out
Granderson strikes out
Abreu grounds out to first.
It’s the bottom of the 5th and Volquez is at 98 pitches. (Duda is also on his 8th pitch of this at bat) there’s movement in the Bucco’s pen
And on the 11th pitch…Duda walks
Jeanmar Gomez is warming in the Pirates pen
Recker strikes out to end the inning
Harrison walks to lead off the inning
Tabata flies out to right.
Harrison moves to 2nd to make room for McCutchen at first, who walks on the 7th pitch of the at bat.
Double digit at bat for Sanchez. Niese at 94 pitches.
On the 11st pitch of the at bat Sanchez flies out to left
Action in the Mets pen.
Martin walks to load the bases.
Yep, Niese has walked the bases loaded
Niese has a 1-2 count on Marte. Can Niese get out of this jam?
Nope. Marte ties it up with a 2RBI single up the middle
Niese’s night is done
Here comes Vic Black. Duda’s night is also done. Eric Campbell in to play 1st
Black walks Walker to load the bases again. Here comes Ike Davis to pinch hit for Barmes
Davis strikes out to end the inning and the Pirates threat. Game tied at 2. Gomez is in to pitch for the Pirates. Jordy Mercer in to play short
Final pitching lines: Niese-5.2IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 4BB, 2K, 104P. Volquez- 5IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 5BB, 6K, 106P
Tejada walks
Tejada moves to 2nd on a wild pitch
Campbell grounds out to 1st
Another wild pitch! Tejada moves over to 3rd
Lagares lines one to left. Mets take the lead back. 3-2
Murphy lines a double to right! Lagares scores all the way from 1st! 4-2 Mets!
Gomez is done. Justin Wilson coming in to face Wright.
Wright grounds out to short. Murphy to 3rd
Granderson strikes out to end the inning
Mercer grounds out to short.
Harrison flies out to center
Final pitching line on Gomez- .1IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 0K, 2WP, 17P
Tabata walks
McCutchen drops one into right center.
Carlos Torres is warming in the Mets pen
Runners will remain stranded as Sanchez strikes out. It’s time to stretch!
Abreu flies out to left. Chris Young pinch hitting
Young strikes out swinging
And Recker strikes out to end the 7th. He’s 0-4 tonight.
Jenrry Mejia will pitch the 8th. Young is staying in and will play left Granderson moves to right. Abreu’s night is over
Final pitching line on Black- 1.1P, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 2K, 34P
Jason Grilli is warming for the Pirates.
Mejia strikes out Martin
Marte walks on 4 straight balls
Walker singles to right. Marte to 3rd. Pedro Alvarez in to pinch hit
Alvarez grounds into a double play to short to end the top of the 8th.
Jason Grilli will pitch the bottom of the 8th
Final pitching line for Wilson- 1.2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K, 22P
Leadoff single to right for Tejada.
Tejada steals 2nd
Campbell strikes out on a foul tip
Lagares strikes out swinging
Murphy strikes out swinging to end the 8th
Travis Snider pinch hitting to lead off the inning
Campbell boots the ball. Snider safe at 1st
Harrison flies out to left
Granderson just STOLE extra bases from Tabata. 2 outs!
McCutchen walks to extend the game
Foul ball just out of Campbell’s reach
Sanchez grounds to short. Sinder out at 3rd. Mets win 4-2!
Final pitching lines- Grilli- 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K, 20P. Mejia- 2IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 1K, 3 WP- Black. LP- Gomez
We’re a few minutes away from the Mets taking the field. Thank you for spending your Tuesday night with me, Mets fans!