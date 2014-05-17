Go
Search
Replay:
PIX11 News
PIX11 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
WPIX 11 New York
Menu
Local News
Videos
Morning
Traffic
Transit
Team
Contests
Apps
Events
Weather
69°
69°
Low
64°
High
75°
Sat
66°
72°
Sun
69°
89°
Mon
63°
83°
See complete forecast
EXTRA: The revival of ‘Pippin’
Posted 2:09 AM, May 17, 2014, by
shs400
and
Tamsen Fadal
,
Updated at 05:55PM, May 17, 2014
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Reddit
Pinterest
Email
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Backstage on Broadway surveys the revival of the 1972 musical ‘Pippin.’
Popular
Ceiling collapses at Brooklyn subway station
Person fatally struck by L train in Brooklyn; service resumes with delays
Several subway lines in Manhattan delayed because of power loss: MTA
‘It terrifies me’: Video shows stranger enter bedroom and expose himself as baby, mom sleep
Latest News
Grocery chain apologizes to black man banned from store
You only have a few more days to visit a Toys ‘R’ Us
Foster mom for immigrant kids says they’re ‘shell shocked’ and ‘terrified’
The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE in Seaside Heights from 6-9 a.m. on Friday
News
Catskills gamble on comeback with casino as fortunes finally rise
News
ABC replacing ‘Roseanne’ with ‘The Conners,’ a spinoff without Roseanne Barr
Entertainment
Extra
Morning
Denzel Washington returns to Broadway for ‘The Iceman Cometh’
Nation/World
News
‘Mean Girls,’ ‘SpongeBob’ musical lead Tony nods
News
‘Daria’ reboot coming to MTV as part of revival of iconic shows
Morning
Actor Andrew Garfield gets Tony nomination for ‘Angels in America’ role
News
‘Angels in America’ opens on Broadway
News
‘Saint Joan’ returns to Broadway, starring Condola Rashad
Entertainment
Hear the word? ‘Grease’ returns to theaters to mark 40th anniversary of release
News
Full list: Tony Award winners 2018
Changemakers
Manhattan
News
Lea Salonga’s back on Broadway, marking 40 years on stage and inspiring a new generation of performers of color
News
‘Roseanne’ reboot canceled after star posts racist tweet
News
Queens
Jet back in time: TWA Hotel at JFK offers sneak peek of guest rooms
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.