Mets v New York Yankees: Live Game Blog 5/13/14

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Who’s ready for game two of the Subway Series on WPIX? Tonight’s Lineup: Mets: DH- Eric Young, Jr.

2B- Daniel Murphy

3B- David Wright

LF- Chris Young

RF- Curtis Granderson

CF- Juan Lagares

1B- Lucas Duda

C- Travis d’Arnaud

SS- Ruben Tejada Pitcher- Zack Wheeler New York Yankees: LF- Brett Gardner

SS- Derek Jeter

CF- Jacoby Ellsbury

DH- Mark Teixeira

C-Brian McCann

RF- Alfonso Soriano

3B- Yangervis Solarte

1B- Kelly Johnson

2B- Brian Roberts Pitcher- Vidal Nuno

