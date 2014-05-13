Mets v New York Yankees: Live Game Blog 5/13/14

Posted 6:58 PM, May 13, 2014, by , Updated at 11:44PM, May 13, 2014
New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/ Getty Images

Who’s ready for game two of the Subway Series on WPIX?

Tonight’s Lineup:

Mets: 

DH- Eric Young, Jr.
2B- Daniel Murphy
3B- David Wright
LF- Chris Young
RF- Curtis Granderson
CF- Juan Lagares
1B- Lucas Duda
C- Travis d’Arnaud
SS- Ruben Tejada

Pitcher- Zack Wheeler

New York Yankees:

LF- Brett Gardner
SS- Derek Jeter
CF- Jacoby Ellsbury
DH- Mark Teixeira
C-Brian McCann
RF- Alfonso Soriano
3B- Yangervis Solarte
1B- Kelly Johnson
2B- Brian Roberts

Pitcher- Vidal Nuno

 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:04 PM

I have to say, I’m loving Keith’s jacket tonight. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:10 PM

Nuno’s first pitch at 7:09 was a strike to EYJ

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:10 PM

Nuno’s 2nd pitch was in the dirt and hit EYJ’s left foot. He takes his base

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:14 PM

Murphy is making Nuno work. 8 pitch AB so far.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:15 PM

After a 10 pitch at bat, Murphy walks. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:17 PM

Wright takes first pitch up the middle to drive in EYJ. Murphy to 3rd. David on 1st. 1-0 Mets!

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:19 PM

Nuno will have a high pitch count by the end of this inning, already at 22. CY has seen 8 pitches so far.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:21 PM

CY pops up to Brian Roberts. Runners stay where they are. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:22 PM

Granderson takes Nuno deep to right. Just like that, it’s 4-0 Mets!

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:25 PM

Lagares strikes out looking

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:25 PM

Duda puts one down in center field. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:27 PM

d’Arnaud flies out to center. Heading to the bottom of the first, Mets are up 4-0

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:28 PM

Nuno threw 37 pitches in the first.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:31 PM

Gardner with a lead-off hit up the middle.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:34 PM

Wheeler walks Jeter on 6 pitches 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:36 PM

Ellsbury grounds into a double play, which was started by Tejada. Gardner is safe at third. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:38 PM

Teixeira with a 2-out, RBI single. 4-1, mets. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:42 PM

McCann hits a 2-run home run right in the same area as Granderson did in the top of the 1st. 4-3, Mets

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:42 PM

Soriano takes Zack’s first pitch to right, but Granderson is there on the warning track to end the inning.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:43 PM

Wheeler had a 26 pitch first inning.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:45 PM

Tejada flies out to center for the 1st out of the 2nd.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:46 PM

EYJ fouls out to Kelly Johnson. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:47 PM

It’s a 1-2-3 inning for Nuno as Murphy flies out to shallow left.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:50 PM

Solarte lines one up the 1st base line to lead off the bottom of the 2nd. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:53 PM

Murphy makes a great diving catch to prevent Johnson from a hit. Solarte out at 2nd. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:56 PM

Wheeler has gone to a full count on 5 of the batters he’s seen so far tonight. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:57 PM

Wheeler walks Roberts. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20147:57 PM

6 of the 9 Yankees have reached base so far tonight.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:01 PM

Johnson to third on a wild pitch by Wheeler. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:03 PM

Gardner called out on a check swing.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:05 PM

Jeter grounds out to Tejada to end the inning.  

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:06 PM

Right now, Wheeler could use a long top 3rd for a little rest. Through two innings, he’s thrown 56 pitches. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:07 PM

Wrght with a stand up lead-off double to left. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:08 PM

CY hits one to deep center, Ellsbury is there on the warning track. Wright to 3rd.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:10 PM

Granderson walks 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:13 PM

Sac fly for Lagares. Wright scores, Granderson to 2nd. Ellsbury with an impressive catch.  Hey…gotta give credit for a nice baseball play. 5-3 Mets

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:18 PM

Duda walks

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:19 PM

d’Arnaud flies out to right to end the top of the 3rd. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:19 PM

Will Wheeler pitch a 1-2-3 3rd? He could use it. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:22 PM

Ellsbury grounds out to Murphy.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:24 PM

Teixeira called out on strikes. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:25 PM

McCann walks

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:27 PM

As the NY Rangers score to take a 2-1 lead over the Penguins, the PIX broadcast team make sure Harvey is in the dugout and not somewhere else watching the game. As we all know, Matt Harvey is a huge Rangers fan.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:27 PM

McCann to 2nd on a passed ball by d’Arnaud

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:31 PM

Wright bobbles Soriano’s hit, recovers to throw him out at 1st. Inning over. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:35 PM

Tejada takes first with a lead-off walk

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:38 PM

In what should have probably been a text book double play, Solarte with a terrible throw to 2nd, EYJ in to 2nd and Tejada to third. Heads up running out of the box by EYJ.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:39 PM

Murphy with a sac fly to center. Tejada scores, EYJ to 3rd and Nuno’s night is over. 6-3, Mets

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:40 PM

Alfredo Aceves in to pitch for the Yankees.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:43 PM

Wright lines on to left. EYJ scores. 7-3, Mets

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:47 PM

Wright to 2nd, as CY grounds out to Kelly Johnson.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:50 PM

Granderson strikes out swinging to end the top 4th. Mets up 7-3

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:53 PM

Solarte with a leadoff walk.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:55 PM

Dice-K beginning to throw in the pen.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:55 PM

Back to back walks for the Yankees. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20148:59 PM

Roberts flies out to Granderson. Solarte to 3rd. Johnson stays put at 1st.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:00 PM

RBI single for Gardner. Solarte scores, Johnson to 2nd. 7-4, Mets

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:01 PM

If Jeter reaches here, I would expect Wheeler’s night to be over. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:02 PM

And just like that, Jeter grounds out into a double play. Inning over. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:06 PM

Final pitching line: Nuno- 3.1IP, 4H, 7R, 5ER, 4BB, 1K, 78P

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:08 PM

Lagares with a bloop double. Great base running by Lagares!

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:11 PM

Duda pops out to left

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:13 PM

d’Arnaud grounds out to short. Lagares to 3rd.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:16 PM

Tejada drives the ball to center and drives in Lagares. 8-4 Mets!

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:19 PM

EYJ walks. There have been 10 walks in this game so far tonight. Crazy.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:21 PM

Three run shot to right for Murphy!  11-4 Mets! 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:24 PM

Wright strikes out to end the top of the 5th. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:25 PM

Wheeler is back out for the 5th.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:27 PM

Wheeler walks Ellsbury.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:29 PM

Teixeira pops out to Wright.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:31 PM

McCann with a base hit to center. Ellsbury to 2nd. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:31 PM

Wheeler is up to 113 pitches. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:34 PM

RBI Single for Soriano.  Ellsbury scores. Teixeira to 2nd. 11-5 Mets.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:34 PM

After 118 pitches, Wheeler’s night is done. Dice-K coming in.

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:39 PM

Solarte pops out to CY. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:43 PM

Kelly Johnson called out on strikes.  

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:43 PM

Matt Daley in to pitch for the Yankees

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:46 PM

Final line for Aceves: 1.2IP, 4H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 1K, 52P

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:46 PM

CY flies out to right

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:49 PM

Granderson strolls to first

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:50 PM

Daley gets Lagares swinging

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:52 PM

Duda flies out to center. We’ll roll on to the bottom of the 6th. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:55 PM

Roberts grounds out to Tejada

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:58 PM

Gardner pops out to Tejada. Tejada is busy this inning!

metsonpix11 May 13, 20149:59 PM

Dice-K gets Jeter swinging. 1-2-3 for Dice-K

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:05 PM

d’Arnaud strikes out on a foul tip.

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:06 PM

Tejada fouls out to first

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:07 PM

Daley gets EYJ swinging to end the top of the 7th

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:07 PM

TIME TO STRETCH!  You all deserve it!

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:12 PM

Ellsbury walks to lead off the bottom of the 7th.

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:13 PM

Teixeira called out on strikes. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:13 PM

McCann flies out to Granderson.

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:16 PM

And then Dice-K gets Soriano looking

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:19 PM

Murphy pops out to short. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:22 PM

Wright grounds out to first

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:25 PM

CY pops out to McCann

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:27 PM

Solarte with a solo shot to right off of Dice-K. 11-6 Mets

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:30 PM

Dice-K walks Johnson. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:34 PM

Roberts grounds into an impressive double play turned by Tejada. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:36 PM

Gardner flies out to center to end the 8th.

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:39 PM

Preston Claiborne in to pitch the 9th for the Yankees

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:39 PM

Infield hit for Granderson

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:42 PM

Lagares grounds out to 3rd. Although he says it hit his foot.  Call stands. 

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:44 PM

Granderson to 2nd on the Lagares out

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:45 PM

Final pitching line on Daley: 3IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 3K, 44P

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:46 PM

Duda with an RBI double up the 3rd base line. 12-6, Mets

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:48 PM

Claiborne gets d’Arnaud swinging

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:51 PM

Tejada flies out to center. To the bottom of the 9th we go.

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:53 PM

Familia in to pitch the 9th for the Mets

metsonpix11 May 13, 201410:56 PM

The Yankees seem to like to start every inning with a walk, as Jeter takes first

metsonpix11 May 13, 201411:03 PM

Back to back walks as Ellsbury walks.  10 walks for Mets pitchers

metsonpix11 May 13, 201411:03 PM

Teixeira flies out to center. Jeter to 3rd.

metsonpix11 May 13, 201411:05 PM

Yankees put another run on the board as McCann laces a single to right. Jeter scores. Ellsbury to 3rd. 12-7

metsonpix11 May 13, 201411:07 PM

Soriano strikes out swinging

metsonpix11 May 13, 201411:07 PM

Final pitching line: Matsuzaka- 3.2IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 4K, 56P

metsonpix11 May 13, 201411:08 PM

David Wright will end the game as Solarte grounds out to 3rd. Mets win 12-7

metsonpix11 May 13, 201411:11 PM

Final pitching lines: Familia- 1IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 1K, 22P. Claiborne- 1IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 19P

metsonpix11 May 13, 201411:12 PM

We’ll see you on Saturday when the Mets head to D.C.! Game time 4pm.