Mets v New York Yankees: Live Game Blog 5/13/14

Who’s ready for game two of the Subway Series on WPIX?
Tonight’s Lineup:
Mets:
DH- Eric Young, Jr.
2B- Daniel Murphy
3B- David Wright
LF- Chris Young
RF- Curtis Granderson
CF- Juan Lagares
1B- Lucas Duda
C- Travis d’Arnaud
SS- Ruben Tejada
Pitcher- Zack Wheeler
New York Yankees:
LF- Brett Gardner
SS- Derek Jeter
CF- Jacoby Ellsbury
DH- Mark Teixeira
C-Brian McCann
RF- Alfonso Soriano
3B- Yangervis Solarte
1B- Kelly Johnson
2B- Brian Roberts
Pitcher- Vidal Nuno
Nuno’s first pitch at 7:09 was a strike to EYJ
Nuno’s 2nd pitch was in the dirt and hit EYJ’s left foot. He takes his base
Murphy is making Nuno work. 8 pitch AB so far.
After a 10 pitch at bat, Murphy walks.
Wright takes first pitch up the middle to drive in EYJ. Murphy to 3rd. David on 1st. 1-0 Mets!
Nuno will have a high pitch count by the end of this inning, already at 22. CY has seen 8 pitches so far.
CY pops up to Brian Roberts. Runners stay where they are.
Granderson takes Nuno deep to right. Just like that, it’s 4-0 Mets!
Lagares strikes out looking
Duda puts one down in center field.
d’Arnaud flies out to center. Heading to the bottom of the first, Mets are up 4-0
Nuno threw 37 pitches in the first.
Gardner with a lead-off hit up the middle.
Wheeler walks Jeter on 6 pitches
Ellsbury grounds into a double play, which was started by Tejada. Gardner is safe at third.
Teixeira with a 2-out, RBI single. 4-1, mets.
McCann hits a 2-run home run right in the same area as Granderson did in the top of the 1st. 4-3, Mets
Soriano takes Zack’s first pitch to right, but Granderson is there on the warning track to end the inning.
Wheeler had a 26 pitch first inning.
Tejada flies out to center for the 1st out of the 2nd.
EYJ fouls out to Kelly Johnson.
It’s a 1-2-3 inning for Nuno as Murphy flies out to shallow left.
Solarte lines one up the 1st base line to lead off the bottom of the 2nd.
Murphy makes a great diving catch to prevent Johnson from a hit. Solarte out at 2nd.
Wheeler has gone to a full count on 5 of the batters he’s seen so far tonight.
Wheeler walks Roberts.
6 of the 9 Yankees have reached base so far tonight.
Johnson to third on a wild pitch by Wheeler.
Gardner called out on a check swing.
Jeter grounds out to Tejada to end the inning.
Right now, Wheeler could use a long top 3rd for a little rest. Through two innings, he’s thrown 56 pitches.
Wrght with a stand up lead-off double to left.
CY hits one to deep center, Ellsbury is there on the warning track. Wright to 3rd.
Granderson walks
Sac fly for Lagares. Wright scores, Granderson to 2nd. Ellsbury with an impressive catch. Hey…gotta give credit for a nice baseball play. 5-3 Mets
Duda walks
d’Arnaud flies out to right to end the top of the 3rd.
Will Wheeler pitch a 1-2-3 3rd? He could use it.
Ellsbury grounds out to Murphy.
Teixeira called out on strikes.
McCann walks
As the NY Rangers score to take a 2-1 lead over the Penguins, the PIX broadcast team make sure Harvey is in the dugout and not somewhere else watching the game. As we all know, Matt Harvey is a huge Rangers fan.
McCann to 2nd on a passed ball by d’Arnaud
Wright bobbles Soriano’s hit, recovers to throw him out at 1st. Inning over.
Tejada takes first with a lead-off walk
In what should have probably been a text book double play, Solarte with a terrible throw to 2nd, EYJ in to 2nd and Tejada to third. Heads up running out of the box by EYJ.
Murphy with a sac fly to center. Tejada scores, EYJ to 3rd and Nuno’s night is over. 6-3, Mets
Alfredo Aceves in to pitch for the Yankees.
Wright lines on to left. EYJ scores. 7-3, Mets
Wright to 2nd, as CY grounds out to Kelly Johnson.
Granderson strikes out swinging to end the top 4th. Mets up 7-3
Solarte with a leadoff walk.
Dice-K beginning to throw in the pen.
Back to back walks for the Yankees.
Roberts flies out to Granderson. Solarte to 3rd. Johnson stays put at 1st.
RBI single for Gardner. Solarte scores, Johnson to 2nd. 7-4, Mets
If Jeter reaches here, I would expect Wheeler’s night to be over.
And just like that, Jeter grounds out into a double play. Inning over.
Final pitching line: Nuno- 3.1IP, 4H, 7R, 5ER, 4BB, 1K, 78P
Lagares with a bloop double. Great base running by Lagares!
Duda pops out to left
d’Arnaud grounds out to short. Lagares to 3rd.
Tejada drives the ball to center and drives in Lagares. 8-4 Mets!
EYJ walks. There have been 10 walks in this game so far tonight. Crazy.
Three run shot to right for Murphy! 11-4 Mets!
Wright strikes out to end the top of the 5th.
Wheeler is back out for the 5th.
Wheeler walks Ellsbury.
Teixeira pops out to Wright.
McCann with a base hit to center. Ellsbury to 2nd.
Wheeler is up to 113 pitches.
RBI Single for Soriano. Ellsbury scores. Teixeira to 2nd. 11-5 Mets.
After 118 pitches, Wheeler’s night is done. Dice-K coming in.
Solarte pops out to CY.
Kelly Johnson called out on strikes.
Matt Daley in to pitch for the Yankees
Final line for Aceves: 1.2IP, 4H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 1K, 52P
CY flies out to right
Granderson strolls to first
Daley gets Lagares swinging
Duda flies out to center. We’ll roll on to the bottom of the 6th.
Roberts grounds out to Tejada
Gardner pops out to Tejada. Tejada is busy this inning!
Dice-K gets Jeter swinging. 1-2-3 for Dice-K
d’Arnaud strikes out on a foul tip.
Tejada fouls out to first
Daley gets EYJ swinging to end the top of the 7th
TIME TO STRETCH! You all deserve it!
Ellsbury walks to lead off the bottom of the 7th.
Teixeira called out on strikes.
McCann flies out to Granderson.
And then Dice-K gets Soriano looking
Murphy pops out to short.
Wright grounds out to first
CY pops out to McCann
Solarte with a solo shot to right off of Dice-K. 11-6 Mets
Dice-K walks Johnson.
Roberts grounds into an impressive double play turned by Tejada.
Gardner flies out to center to end the 8th.
Preston Claiborne in to pitch the 9th for the Yankees
Infield hit for Granderson
Lagares grounds out to 3rd. Although he says it hit his foot. Call stands.
Granderson to 2nd on the Lagares out
Final pitching line on Daley: 3IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 3K, 44P
Duda with an RBI double up the 3rd base line. 12-6, Mets
Claiborne gets d’Arnaud swinging
Tejada flies out to center. To the bottom of the 9th we go.
Familia in to pitch the 9th for the Mets
The Yankees seem to like to start every inning with a walk, as Jeter takes first
Back to back walks as Ellsbury walks. 10 walks for Mets pitchers
Teixeira flies out to center. Jeter to 3rd.
Yankees put another run on the board as McCann laces a single to right. Jeter scores. Ellsbury to 3rd. 12-7
Soriano strikes out swinging
Final pitching line: Matsuzaka- 3.2IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 4K, 56P
David Wright will end the game as Solarte grounds out to 3rd. Mets win 12-7
Final pitching lines: Familia- 1IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 1K, 22P. Claiborne- 1IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 19P
