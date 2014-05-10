Man charged in estranged wife’s death; 2 boys safe

Police say a New Jersey man fatally stabbed his estranged wife, then fled to South Carolina with the couple’s two sons.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s office says a concerned family member called police to request a welfare check on 39-year-old Tracy Jordan. Responding police found Jordan dead of multiple stab wounds at her Lodi home Friday night.

Prosecutors say police then learned that Jordan’s estranged husband, 47-year-old John Robert Jordan, had taken their young sons out of school.

Authorities say Jordan was arrested early Saturday after arriving at a relative’s home in Greenville, South Carolina, in Tracy Jordan’s car. The couple’s 7- and 8-year-old sons were found unharmed.

John Jordan has been charged with murder and possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He remains in custody in South Carolina.