Man charged in estranged wife’s death; 2 boys safe

Posted 6:29 PM, May 10, 2014, by , Updated at 06:52PM, May 10, 2014
LODI, N.J. (AP) — Police say a New Jersey man fatally stabbed his estranged wife, then fled to South Carolina with the couple’s two sons.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s office says a concerned family member called police to request a welfare check on 39-year-old Tracy Jordan. Responding police found Jordan dead of multiple stab wounds at her Lodi home Friday night.

The children were picked up from their school Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors say police then learned that Jordan’s estranged husband, 47-year-old John Robert Jordan, had taken their young sons out of school.

Authorities say Jordan was arrested early Saturday after arriving at a relative’s home in Greenville, South Carolina, in Tracy Jordan’s car. The couple’s 7- and 8-year-old sons were found unharmed.

John Jordan has been charged with murder and possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He remains in custody in South Carolina.