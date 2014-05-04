Queens principal fired over accusations of having sex in school

A principal was escorted out of Robert Wagner Secondary School of Arts and Technology on Thursday for allegedly having sex with a guard, an assistant principal and a student ‘s father on school property while classes were in session.

35-year-old Annie Schmutz Seifullah, according to the New York Post, also allegedly left suggestive photos on school computers.

Investigators seized computers and other electronics from her office and her home.

The Post claims the pictures include the principal engaged in various sex acts, including threesomes.

“She should be fired now,” Joe Desiderio, a Maspeth resident told PIX11.

College student David Noel said it was good that she was removed from the school immediately because she wasn’t setting a good example for students.

A Department of Education spokesman confirmed to PIX11 that an investigation of the principal is underway.

“We are appalled by these disturbing allegations and acted swiftly to remove the principal while the matter is under investigation,” spokesman David Pena said.

“This type of alleged behavior is completely unacceptable for any DOE employee,” the spokesman added.

City policy doesn’t forbid educators from dating parents of students but having sex on school property and placing sexual images on school equipment is forbidden.