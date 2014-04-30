NYPD officer arrested on child pornography charges

Posted 8:12 AM, April 30, 2014, by , Updated at 08:20AM, April 30, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NYPD truck crime

NEW YORK (PIX11/AP) – A New York police officer is suspended after being accused of possessing of child pornography, authorities said.

Officer Yong-Fa Wu, 34, was arrested and arraigned Monday on multiple charges of promoting and possessing sexual performance by a child, the NYPD and Queens District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Investigators said they arrested Wu while looking into people sharing child pornography on peer-to-peer sites.

Officials said they traced an IP address to Wu’s home in Queens, where they seized a desktop computer and portable electronic devices. Investigators said they found at least 60 files of “interest,” including videos of girls as young as 8 years old performing lewd sex acts, according to the Queens DA.

Wu has been suspended pending an investigation, NYPD said. His bail was set at $50,000.

A call from PIX11 to Wu’s attorney was not returned by the time of publication.