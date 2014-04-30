NYPD officer arrested on child pornography charges

NEW YORK (PIX11/AP) – A New York police officer is suspended after being accused of possessing of child pornography, authorities said.

Officer Yong-Fa Wu, 34, was arrested and arraigned Monday on multiple charges of promoting and possessing sexual performance by a child, the NYPD and Queens District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Investigators said they arrested Wu while looking into people sharing child pornography on peer-to-peer sites.

Officials said they traced an IP address to Wu’s home in Queens, where they seized a desktop computer and portable electronic devices. Investigators said they found at least 60 files of “interest,” including videos of girls as young as 8 years old performing lewd sex acts, according to the Queens DA.

Wu has been suspended pending an investigation, NYPD said. His bail was set at $50,000.

A call from PIX11 to Wu’s attorney was not returned by the time of publication.