Officials say many NYC Airbnb rentals are illegal

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Room-sharing site Airbnb is facing a challenge from New York Attorney General Eric Schniederman, who wants the site to disclose their users.

Schniederman believes New York landlords may be illegally turning their apartments into short term hotel rooms through the site.

The company fought a subpoena in an Albany courtroom Tuesday from Schneiderman who wants data on the service’s operations.

Airbnb insists their service helps New Yorkers like Tama Robertson who rents an extra bedroom in her Manhattan condo.

“We were going through some tremendous financial and health disasters all intersecting at once,” Robertson said. “It really helped us stay in our apartment.”

In a statement to PIX11 News, Scniederman spokesman Matt Mittenhal said, “despite all of AirBnb’s rhetoric, the company has never denied that substantial illegal activity is taking place on its site. To the contrary, AirBnb decided before our hearing to remove 2,000 listings posted by ‘bad actors’- hardly isolated cases.”