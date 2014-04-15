On Tax Day, some look to beat last-second deadline, others to score freebies

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tax Day 2014 can be broken down into three categories.

Some had to pay. Some received a refund.

Then, there are some like Haley Kanor. “I’m not sure. My accountant filed my taxes and I haven’t heard at this time.”

While some filed early, others waited to the very last second. Carl Joseph a Manager at the H&R Block on 23rd Street categorized the last second push as an “8.”

So if April 15th is an 8, then April 14th must have been a 10 by the way Joseph described it. “Yesterday was really crazy. We’re hoping to max that out from yesterday.”

While some are putting the final touches on their returns, there are others that went out in search of the freebies being offered around the city on Tuesday.

For example, Arby’s was offering free value size fries, but a coupon was required. The corner market chain 7-11 was serving up free Slurpees. Walgreens was giving away a coupon for a free set of 20 photo cards via Facebook. The promotion was so popular, it had run its course by noon according to a corporate message stating that the deal had ended.

The best deal was arguably the Hard Rock Cafe at Times Square. The rock-n-roll themed restaurant chain was giving away one of three entrees offered, but only after singing to the entire restaurant from its stage.

As for the staff? One member of the team told PIX11 News they were going serve as well as evaluate. “Of course we’re going to judge. Who doesn’t judge?”

Remember H&R Block? Believe it or not, they had a free gift for customers. “We’re giving away free expertise. We stand behind our work,” said Joseph. Which on tax day is pretty much worth more than anything else anyone is giving, because according to Joseph, “We’re giving away a peace of mind.”

For some that means tackling the conundrum of whether or not to invest a refund or spend it.

So who better for that answer than Lady Liberty? Actually Rachel, who was dressed up as Lady Liberty in Times Square for for a promotion for Liberty Tax. “If I were ever to get it, I would probably go to New Orleans, but I would probably recommend saving it and putting it away on something worthwhile for the long term.”