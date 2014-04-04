Attacker sought after 70-year-old woman punched in the head

Posted 12:42 PM, April 4, 2014, by and , Updated at 01:20PM, April 4, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
subway attack BK

This man is wanted for allegedly punching a 70-year-old woman in the head on a Brooklyn subway platform on March 30, 2014. (NYPD)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching a man who punched a 70-year-old woman on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

The man, who was caught on surveillance cameras, punched the victim in the head then ran away, the NYPD said Friday.

The attack happened about 10:45 a.m. on March 30 on the southbound platform of the R Train at the Fourth Avenue-Ninth Street subway station in the Park Slop section of Brooklyn, NYPD said.

Anyone who recognizes the alleged attacker is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477), text their tip to CRIMES (274637) then enter TIP577, or visit nypdcrimestoppers.com.

BK subway attack col

Police released these surveillance photos of a man suspected of punching a 70-year-old woman in the head on a Brooklyn subway platform March 30, 2014. (NYPD)