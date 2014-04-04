Attacker sought after 70-year-old woman punched in the head

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching a man who punched a 70-year-old woman on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

The man, who was caught on surveillance cameras, punched the victim in the head then ran away, the NYPD said Friday.

The attack happened about 10:45 a.m. on March 30 on the southbound platform of the R Train at the Fourth Avenue-Ninth Street subway station in the Park Slop section of Brooklyn, NYPD said.

Anyone who recognizes the alleged attacker is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477), text their tip to CRIMES (274637) then enter TIP577, or visit nypdcrimestoppers.com.