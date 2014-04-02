Food deliveryman shot and killed on Staten Island

Posted 10:47 AM, April 2, 2014, by , and , Updated at 02:05PM, April 2, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A delivery man was fatally shot while bringing food to a home on Staten Island Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Richard Salvia, 50, of Turnersville, NJ. Police said Salvia was making a delivery in the 200 block of Grandview Avenue, which is a dead-end street, about 8:45 p.m. when he was shot in the head.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been made.

staten island

Police say no suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

 

1 Comment

Comments are closed.