Food deliveryman shot and killed on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A delivery man was fatally shot while bringing food to a home on Staten Island Tuesday night, police said.
The victim was identified Wednesday as Richard Salvia, 50, of Turnersville, NJ. Police said Salvia was making a delivery in the 200 block of Grandview Avenue, which is a dead-end street, about 8:45 p.m. when he was shot in the head.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been made.
1 Comment
lisa
Lock their bum azz or azzez up & give him or them death role.
Comments are closed.