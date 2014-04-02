Food deliveryman shot and killed on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A delivery man was fatally shot while bringing food to a home on Staten Island Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Richard Salvia, 50, of Turnersville, NJ. Police said Salvia was making a delivery in the 200 block of Grandview Avenue, which is a dead-end street, about 8:45 p.m. when he was shot in the head.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been made.