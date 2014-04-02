Construction worker dies in fall from Midtown scaffolding

MIDTOWN (PIX11) – A construction worker died Wednesday after falling from scaffolding around a Midtown hotel, according to EMS officials.

The man, who police said was in his 40s, was working outside the Dream Hotel at 210 West 55th St. when he fell and landed on the sidewalk shed above one of the hotel lobby’s awnings. Emergency workers were called about 2:10 p.m. and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to the Department of Buildings, there were no open violations against the property before Wednesday’s tragedy.

The scaffolding from which the man fell was up for facade repair, according to officials at the scene. Everest Scaffolding, which is in charge of the equipment, declined comment Wednesday evening.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.