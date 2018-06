[trib_ndn wid=1 vid=25751062]

NEW YORK (AP/PIX11) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to proposal a 30-cent surcharge on all yellow taxi and green outer-borough cab rides.

The money would be used to fund the initiative to make half of the city’s taxis wheelchair accessible by 2020.

Currently, just 231 cabs in the city are wheelchair accessible.

De Blasio said the measure is a “major step forward.”

The Taxi and Limousine Commission is set to vote on the proposal April 30.