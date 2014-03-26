NYC dodges massive Nor’easter, and warm-up is on the way

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Nor’easter that didn’t do much in our area packed quite a punch for New England with blizzard conditions and coastal flooding for Cape Cod and Martha Vineyard among other places. For us, winds gusts peaked out at over 50 mph for Long Island and only made difficult for firefighters fight a brush fire in Kearny, NJ.



Winds will gradually diminish overnight but the cold air will still be in place. Overnight lows will be around 20 degrees at night for the city. The surrounding suburbs will be in the teens.

Eventually northwesterly winds will shift westerly tomorrow allowing temperatures to return to the lower 40s. Still chilly for this time of the year, but more manageable when you consider the fact of how cold it has been this week.

Temperatures will spike up into the upper 50s for Friday before a cold front approaches in the afternoon. Unfortunately the trailling cold front will stall out giving the chance for a couple of showers through Saturday. Another low moves in late Saturday into early Sunday morning giving a steady period of rain at night. We will then dry out by Sunday midday making the afternoon as the nicest part of the weekend.