Light snow will be followed by gusty winds, then good news

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A nor’easter moving along the coastline will be just close enough to give some late season snow to parts of the area. The brunt of the storm will be out at sea but we will still get a grazing of snow from the system.

Most areas will get less than 1” of snow. Parts of the Jersey shore and eastern Long Island may get a little more as they are closer to the storm with as much as 1-3”. The snow should be out of here by day break and skies will be clearing out by then.

At the same time, the storm will intensify as it heads to the waters off of New England. By tomorrow afternoon, it could be as strong as a category 3 hurricane! Parts of Maine and Cape Cod may get blizzard conditions as the winds increase tomorrow. Over in our part of the region, winds will still be quite gusty.

The Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for tomorrow. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph while gusts could be as high as 40 or more. This could create isolated power outages throughout the area. The driving winds will also make it feel like 20 degrees or so in the afternoon.

Winds back off tomorrow night and skies will be clear on Thursday. Winds turn more westerly as we head into the weekend. Before you know it, spring will return with temperatures in the 50s. Looking further out, this may be the last of the cold. We’ll have to cross our fingers and hope that spring is here to stay.