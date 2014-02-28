NJ fire captain dies after falling off roof while battling blaze

Posted 7:40 AM, February 28, 2014, by , Updated at 07:57AM, February 28, 2014
WALLINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A Jersey City fire captain died Friday morning battling a blaze at a New Jersey restaurant.

Officials say Greg Barnas, 57, was fighting a fire at the Akaska restaurant in Wallington at about 1:20 a.m.

Barbas was a 29-year veteran of the Jersey City Fire Department. (Photo: Facebook)

Barnas, who was a 29-year veteran with the Jersey City Fire Department, fell off the restaurant’s roof and was rushed to Hackensack Medical Center where he died.

Family tells PIX11 that Barnas had just beat cancer and his son was recently sworn into the Jersey City Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

